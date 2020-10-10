Viral on Facebook: Bangladeshi MP shows off pistol

A photograph of Bogura-7 (Gabtoli-Shajahanpur) constituency MP Rezaul Karim Bablu went viral of Facebook on Friday. The Bangladeshi MP was posing with a brand new pistol with a smile on his face.

The MP is said to have bought the pistol for Tk 80,000 from a gun shop in Dhaka around a week ago and taken a license of the gun to ensure his security.

Rezaul Karim claimed that one of his followers took the snap when he was checking the pistol at the outlet and uploaded it on Facebook.

The MP said there is no legal restriction to upload the photograph of a licensed legal weapon in social media. One of his followers, who were with him, uploaded the photo of Facebook without telling him. His political opponents and a few journalists, who do not like him, made the photo viral on social media and disseminated the propaganda.