AL to take control of the streets from today

The ruling Awami League has decided to take to the streets from today, Thursday in a bid to take control of the political atmosphere ahead of BNP's grand rally on 28 October.
Party insiders said the ruling party will bring out processions and hold rallies in every ward in the capital two days ahead of the BNP event.
Instructions have also been given to organise processions and rallies in each union of five upazilas and in wards of three municipalities in Dhaka district.
Party sources said Awami League policymakers have received news that that a huge number of BNP leaders and activists have already reached Dhaka. The decision to hold rallies and bring out processions has been taken to scare them.
The government and Awami League sources said the permission for rallies of BNP and AL on 28 October may not be given at the last moment. As a result, the law enforcing agencies may have to face BNP leaders and activists at different localities in the capital and at the entry points.
Under such circumstances, alongside the law enforcing agencies, Awami League leaders and activists will take position at different localities. As part of this preparation, a decision has been taken to bring out processions at the ward level.
Three leaders including Awami League Dhaka city north unit president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman confirmed to Prothom Alo that they would bring out processions in the capital from today.
They said rallies and processions will be organised to take control of Dhaka streets at any cost.
Awami League has held a series of meetings centering 28 October. A preparation meeting with leaders of two units of Dhaka and nearby upazilas and public representatives was held at the Dhaka district Awami League office in Tejgaon. Ward level leaders also attended it. At the meeting leaders have made commitments as to who will people they will bring to the programme on 28 October.
Some leaders said they will bring 2,000 to 50,000 people.
At the Wednesday's meeting, Awami League central leaders including general secretary Obaidul Quader delivered their speeches.
Obaidul Quader advised the leaders not to sleep on 27 October night.
He said, "There will be no sleep in our eyes from 27 October. If necessary, a sleepless night has to be passed. What will I do with sleep when there is a question of existence? They have to be defeated once for all."
Dhaka city north unit Awami League president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman asked the leaders to bring banners and festoons with big sticks.
AL wants to stop BNP on 28 October
Sources in the Awami League said BNP will keep many leaders and activists in Dhaka if they don't start a sit-in on 28 October. Later they can declare programmes to lay siege to important establishments including the secretariat. BNP's non-stop programmes may continue in this way. If BNP does this for long, the morale of the administration and different agencies of the government may weaken.
There is a fear that Awami League leaders and activists may lose enthusiasm. From this point of view, Awami League and the government have taken various plans and preparations to corner BNP on the very first day.
Message from centre across the country to stay alert
The central Awami League has sent a special message to leaders of district, city, upazila and municipality units of the party ahead of 28 October and the next parliamentary election.
Organisational divisions' secretaries, office and deputy office secretaries have sent these messages through phone and WhatsApp.
According to the messages, BNP-Jamaat may create an anarchic situation across the country including Dhaka. Awami League leaders and activists have been asked to remain alert and united.
Dhaka district Awami League general secretary Paniruzzaman and Khulna district Awami League president Harunur Rashid confirmed this.
Harunur Rashid said BNP-Jamaat may create anarchy in the name of movement. So they have been asked to remain alert. They will follow the instructions till the next parliamentary election.
Awami League policymakers said BNP may target to turn district and upazila dysfunctional if they fail to do it in Dhaka. So the leaders at the district and upazila levels have been asked to remain alert. The ruling party leaders think the opposition will not be able to do anything if the Awami League leaders and activists take to the streets alongside the law enforcing agencies.
Speaking about the matter to Prothom Alo, Mirza Azam, organising secretary of Dhaka division, said, "I must not sit idle if there is news that robbery may take place at my house. I will remain alert and inform the police. Awami League is remaining cautious about that."
