AL to take control of the streets from today

The ruling Awami League has decided to take to the streets from today, Thursday in a bid to take control of the political atmosphere ahead of BNP's grand rally on 28 October.

Party insiders said the ruling party will bring out processions and hold rallies in every ward in the capital two days ahead of the BNP event.

Instructions have also been given to organise processions and rallies in each union of five upazilas and in wards of three municipalities in Dhaka district.

Party sources said Awami League policymakers have received news that that a huge number of BNP leaders and activists have already reached Dhaka. The decision to hold rallies and bring out processions has been taken to scare them.