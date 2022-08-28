Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital again today

Earlier, on Monday, Khaleda Zia was taken to the hospital for few tests. Several blood tests including X-ray, Echo, ECG were done there. The BNP leader returned to her Gulshan home from the hospital that evening.
Sayrul Kabir Khan said on Sunday that she (Khaleda Zia) will be taken to the hospital this evening on the advice of the BNP chairperson's medical board. Several tests were conducted last Monday. Physicians will speak about the reports today.
Khaleda Zia returned home on 24 June after undergoing treatment in the hospital for two consecutive weeks. She was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara late night on 10 June with heart ailments.
She underwent angiogram and a stent was placed in her heart. The physicians also informed that two more blocks were detected in her heart.
Physician AZN Zahid Hossain said last Monday that Khaleda Zia has liver and lung conditions, arthritis, diabetes, hypertension and other problems. They showed no improvement either. After receiving the test report, the medical board will decide on her treatment.
Khaleda Zia contracted Covid-19 in April last year. After that she was admitted to Evercare Hospital five times till June.
The BNP chairperson was sent to jail in 2018 after being convicted in a graft case. The government temporarily released Khaleda Zia by an executive order on 25 March, 2020, at family's request after Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country.