Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital again today

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to the hospital again on Sunday. She will be taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital this evening.

Referring to BNP leader and Khaleda Zia's personal physician AZN Zahid Hossain, Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the party's media cell, informed this to Prothom Alo this morning.