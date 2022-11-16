BNP won’t ‘seize’ Dhaka on 10 December

A rally of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is scheduled to be held in Dhaka on 10 December and talks are on among various quarters over what is going to happen in Dhaka on that day.

Talks have different dimension, especially, over the counter programmes, including setting up of check-posts, announced by ruling Awami League centring the BNP’s rally. So, a new situation is likely to emerge in the country’s politics over what is really going to happen in Dhaka on 10 December.

BNP leaders said the 10 December rally would be held in Dhaka as part of the party’s mass rallies that were held at other organisational divisions across the country. The Dhaka rally is the last of it after rallies were held other nine divisions.