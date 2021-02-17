Politics

Voting to 323 UPs in 1st phase on 11 April

The election commission (EC) has decided to hold the first phase voting to 323 union parishads (UPs) of 63 upazilas of 20 districts across the country on 11 April.

The schedule of polls of these UPs will be announced in the first week of March next.

“Voting will be held to 323 UPs in 63 upazilas of 20 districts of the country on April 11. The voting to about 4,500 UPs in the country will take place in several phases.

“In the first phase, voting will be done to 41 UPs through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). EVM voting will also be held to nine municipalities. These UPs will be selected considering 10 regional election offices,” he said.

EC secretary Md Humayun Kabir told journalist after a meeting held at Nirbachan Bhaban in city’s Agargaon area this evening.

He added that on the same day, the voting to nine municipalities will also take place. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda presided over the meeting.

