AL not inviting any foreigners, curtailing pomp and grandeur

She further said the distribution of invitation letters has already started and it will end by 22 December.

Awami League did not invite the foreign guests in its last national council either. In 2016, around 55 guests of 11 countries from India, China, the UK, Canada and Australia attended the AL council. Most of the envoys will be on leave due to the Christmas. As a result, their participation will decrease, the AL leaders think.

Most of the AL councils were for two days, but this time it will be for a day. The last council was held on 20-21 December, 2019 and the budget was Tk 34.3 million. The AL national committee has approved a budget of Tk 31.3 million for the impending council.

The AL leaders said there will be no lighting and no large gates like the previous times. The AL council will be held on the stage at Suhrawardy Udyan where the councils of the party’s associate bodies held. The stage, however, will be renewed at the shape of a boat, the electoral symbol of Awami League.