Arsonists won’t be allowed to come to power again: PM Hasina

“Our leaders and activists should remain prepared at each of the areas so that they (BNP-Jamaat) cannot resort to torture anymore,” she said.
Sounding a note of warning, she said all should remember that the Awami League did not come from anyone’s pocket and its existence was deep-rooted as it was established by Bangladesh's founding father.
“BNP came from the pocket of uniformed military dictator Ziaur Rahman,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina heavily came down on the BNP leaders for their “crocodile tears” for democracy.
“Talking about democracy doesn’t suit the BNP (leaders).... Zia had given curfew democracy while Khaleda Zia gave corruption. Khaleda has two virtues - indulging in corruption and killing people,” she added.
The prime minister further said power is not meant for enjoying it rather to serve the country and its people.
“No development was carried out during the tenure of the BNP-Jamaat. They were eating up development like insects,” she said, adding that mindset and guidelines are required for carrying out development.
Sheikh Hasina said they would execute sentences of the convicted accused Tarique Rahman bringing him back from the United Kingdom.
“I will communicate with the British government to bring back Tarique Rahman. Sentences of Tarique will be executed after bringing him back. I urge the British government to hand over Tarique Zia as he is a fugitive convict,” she said.
The prime minister also asked her party men to hit back if anyone wants to carry out arson attack, saying, “There is no time to sit idle.”
She directed the AL men to put forth the picture of how the BNP-Jamaat had carried out attack on the innocent people.
Let the people be informed what the BNP-Jamaat clique can do to destabilise the country, she said, adding that it would not be wise to endure torture sitting idle.
“Stay alert as none can harm the people anymore. Tell everyone including the shop owners to protest. They inflicted enough sufferings earlier and we have tolerated much,” she said, referring to the arson attacks during 2013-15 to topple the government.
She also referred to the mayhem carried out against the AL men and its supporters like the Pakistani occupation forces after winning the national election in 2001.