Arsonists won’t be allowed to come to power again: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina has called upon the people to remain alert so that the corrupt, anti-liberation forces and arson terrorists could not come to the power.

“The arson terrorists would not be allowed to come to power again,” she said.

Joining virtually a joint meeting of the ruling Awami League and its associate bodies held at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital, from her official residence, Ganabhaban, Sheikh Hasina asked the party leaders and activists to remain alert so that no anarchy can take place in the country.