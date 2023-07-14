Bangladesh-US relations improving: Salman F Rahman

Salman said this while addressing newspersons after a meeting with the US delegation led by its Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya at his Gulshan residence.

Salman F. Rahman also said the meeting discussed boosting bilateral trade with the US, the upcoming parliamentary election, and labour rights situation in Bangladesh.

“They did not discuss the electoral system, interim government, or the caretaker government. They did not give any new conditions. They talked about making elections free and fair. We also talked about free, fair and peaceful elections,” he added.