Politics

BNP men gather at Shyamoli with black flags

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP men took position in front of Shyamoli Square shopping mall in Dhaka on 25 August, 2023.Prothom Alo

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have gathered in the capital’s Shyamoli area with black flags, to hold a mass procession seeking resignation of the government before the forthcoming 12th parliament election.

The de facto opposition was scheduled to hold a rally on the Ring Road of Shyamoli at 3:00 pm, followed by a mass procession from the spot to Mohammadpur bus stand.

A good number of BNP men were seen in the Ring Road area at around 2:15 pm. It was learnt that they started gathering there at 11:00 am and the crowd increased after the Jumma prayer, leaving a narrow space for vehicular movement.

Some of them took position in front of the Shyamoli Square shopping mall.

The traffic movement was limited on the adjacent roads after 2:00 pm. The BNP men were chanting slogans against the government, with national, black, and party flags in their hands.

