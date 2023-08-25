BNP men gather at Shyamoli with black flags

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have gathered in the capital’s Shyamoli area with black flags, to hold a mass procession seeking resignation of the government before the forthcoming 12th parliament election.
The de facto opposition was scheduled to hold a rally on the Ring Road of Shyamoli at 3:00 pm, followed by a mass procession from the spot to Mohammadpur bus stand.
A good number of BNP men were seen in the Ring Road area at around 2:15 pm. It was learnt that they started gathering there at 11:00 am and the crowd increased after the Jumma prayer, leaving a narrow space for vehicular movement.
Some of them took position in front of the Shyamoli Square shopping mall.
The traffic movement was limited on the adjacent roads after 2:00 pm. The BNP men were chanting slogans against the government, with national, black, and party flags in their hands.