Nanak urges BNP to join polls shunning conspiracies

He said Tarique Rahman hatched different conspiracies staying at home and as per his conspiracy, BNP had announced that Bangladesh would be run as per the directive of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman after 10 December.

That 10 December has passed and the country is still being run by the AL government under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina as the people are with the AL, he mentioned.

Defying all conspiracies, Bangladesh will march forward under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, he said.