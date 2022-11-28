Police’s concern about venue of BNP rally in Dhaka

After several days of discussion, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has decided to give BNP permission to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on 10 December. DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq confirmed this information to Prothom Alo on Sunday.

After wrapping up nine divisional rallies, BNP wishes to hold a rally in front of their party office at Naya Paltan, Dhaka. However, the government is reluctant in allowing BNP to hold the rally there.

In this regard it was being said in government’s defence that if there’s a gathering of one million people in Dhaka, Naya Paltan won’t suffice. BNP can think of Turag or Purbachal instead.

BNP leaders however remained adamant about holding the rally at Naya Paltan.