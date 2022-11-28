Police’s concern about venue of BNP rally in Dhaka

Under this backdrop home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said last Thursday that BNP might be permitted to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on conditions.
BNP leaders rejected that and said they wanted Naya Paltan for the rally, not Suhrawardy Udyan.
Besides, Awami League’s student organisation Chhatra League has a convention at Suhrawardi Udyan prior to their rally.
This on one hand will create risks of a clash while on the other hand they won’t get the time to prepare for their rally there.
Awami League later moved the BCL convention forward by two days.
During a party event on Sunday Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said, “BNP is just showing an excuse that the Chhatra League convention is on the 8th, how they can hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on the 10th.”
“Because of this, today the prime minister has brought the BCL convention forward to the 6th,” he added.
Taking the whole situation into consideration and pondering upon the fact that it does not cause the citizens any sufferings, we have decided to allow BNP to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan.Khandker Golam Faruq, DMP commissioner.
Later, the decision of permitting BNP to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan was notified on behalf of DMP.
The DMP commissioner was asked about why the rally was being allowed at Suhrawardy Udyan in place of Naya Paltan, as asked by BNP.
Khandker Golam Faruq replied, "After consideration we realised, if the rally is allowed in front of the party office and hundreds of thousands people gather there, the crowd will spread over to different areas."
“Only 50 to 60 thousand people can gather in front of the party office. This will create blockade on the roads. City dwellers will have to suffer and the traffic movement will be stopped,” he said.
“Taking the whole situation into consideration and ensuring that it does not cause the citizens any sufferings, we have decided to allow BNP to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan,” he added.
When asked about BNP’s stand on this decision from the police, member secretary of the party’s media cell Shahid Uddin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo on Sunday, “BNP didn’t ask for permission to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. We sought approval for Naya Paltan.”
Mentioning that the Chhatra League convention will continue for two days this BNP leader said, “How will our rally be held amidst this? It would be conflicting. We want to hold a peaceful rally and that's why we want it to be held at Naya Paltan.”
DMP commissioner Golam Faruq however thinks that BNP won’t have any issue in preparing the ground and setting up the stage, for the Chhatra League convention being moved closer.
He said, "I have talked to Awami League, they will hold their programme on the 6th instead of the 8th. If their event is held on the 6th, BNP will have four days in hand to prepare the field.”
‘We’ll be on the streets as well’
Awami League will be there on the streets on the day of BNP’s rally on 10 December. Extensive preparations are being taken on behalf of the party for this.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader warned about this while giving the welcome speech at the triennial convention of Pirojpur district Awami League on Sunday.
He said, “We are not creating obstruction, nor will we do so. But if you wish to play with fire, if you want to play with sticks, we will give a suitable answer to that together with the people.”
Obaidul Quader said, price hike is raging almost in every country. No one in any country is demanding the fall of the government. Yet, BNP wants to thwart the government that has made a record in development.
He added, “What movement? We’ll also be there on the streets on 10 December. We’ll see then.”
Many of the political analysts fear that there could be a clash if Awami League leaders-activists remain on the streets on the day of BNP’s rally.
When asked about police’s preparations in this regard the DMP commissioner said, “Why should there be a clash? We’ll allow (BNP) to hold peaceful gathering. If anyone disturbs the peace then, they will be strictly prevented.”
DMP commissioner Golam Faruq said, “We the DMP are not so feeble that someone will create chaos, defying our orders. We’ll do everything that is required to safeguard the public.”