BNP to launch one-point demand to oust govt on Wednesday

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would make an announcement of one-point demand to oust the government from a rally in front of the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday (12 July).

The party has sought a permission from the police to hold the rally.

Different alliances and parties that are also waging simultaneous movement with the de facto opposition will also make the announcement of the one-point demand holding rallies at different points in the capital city.