BNP to launch one-point demand to oust govt on Wednesday

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would make an announcement of one-point demand to oust the government from a rally in front of the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday (12 July).
The party has sought a permission from the police to hold the rally.
Different alliances and parties that are also waging simultaneous movement with the de facto opposition will also make the announcement of the one-point demand holding rallies at different points in the capital city.
Several central leaders of the BNP and their like-minded parties disclosed this to Prothom Alo.
BNP’s Dhaka city (north) unit convener Amanullah Aman also spoke about this at its organisational joint meeting at Bhashani auditorium at Naya Paltan on Sunday afternoon.
An announcement will be made on 12 July about new phase of the ongoing movement, said Amanullah Aman.
Addressing the party leaders and activists, he said, “You all will have to join at 12 July rally breaking all the past records of presence of people; you will have to stay from the beginning to the end. Party’s acting vice chairman Tarique Rahman will make an announcement about the new phase of the movement.”
* More to follow ...