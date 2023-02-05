We want free, fair, impartial elections: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Sunday said their party wants neutral and credible polls to ensure accountability and good governance in the country.

“We want free, fair, and impartial elections. Acceptable elections ensure accountability in society,” he said at a views-exchange meeting with the leaders of Jatiya Party’s Dhaka North City unit at the party chairman’s Banani office.

The Jatiya Party chairman said the people’s ownership of the country is established only when accountability is ensured.

If accountability is ensured, he said, people will be able to elect the representatives of their choice to run the country. “Again, people can change their representatives through elections if they act against the will of the people.”