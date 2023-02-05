We want free, fair, impartial elections: GM Quader

GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, said a social system based on rule of law and justice must be established to ensure good governance in the country.
He also voiced concern over the growing disparity in the country. “Inequality should be eliminated. The great Liberation War was waged through the anti-discrimination movement. So, inequality is against the spirit of Independence.”
“Discrimination is increasing day by day in the country. A group of people are unable to eat three meals due to lack of money and can’t afford the medical expenses of their children while another group is making thousands of crores of taka and they are siphoning off the country’s money abroad,” the Jatiya Party chief observed.
He also bemoaned that the country’s people are going through serious ordeals due to the hikes in prices of essential goods.
“The prices of imported goods are increasing due to the rise in the value of the dollar. Again, the import of essential goods is being hampered by opening LCs due to the crisis of dollars,” GM Quader said.
As fewer products are being imported than the demand in the country, he said the necessary products are not available in the market. “That is why the prices of the necessary products are increasing abruptly.”
Besides, he said, factories are being shut down due to the crisis of importing raw materials, contributing to the rise in unemployment every day. “People's purchasing power is decreasing, while people's income is not increasing. Therefore, there is a pent-up cry among the people of the country. It seems there is no one who understands the suffering of common people."