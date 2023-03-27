Polls to be held on time, JaPa to join it: Raushon Ershad

The opposition leader in the parliament and chief patron of Jatiya Party (JaPa) Raushon Ershad on Monday said the national election will be held on time, abiding by the constitution and the Jatiya Party (JaPa) will participate in that election.

“The Jatiya Party competed in all elections since its emergence as a political party. So it will participate in the upcoming election,” Raushon Ershad added.