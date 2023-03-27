Polls to be held on time, JaPa to join it: Raushon Ershad

The chief patron came up with these remarks at an event in the capital’s Gulshan to mark the nation’s Independence Day.
She said, “The possible candidates will have to start their electioneering in their respective constituencies from now. The party’s leaders and activists will have to be united. We will have to choose district level leaders now.”
There is no split in JaPa, she said adding the party will be run as per guidelines Ershad left.
Raushon Ershad said those who will not follow his instructions will tarnish the image of themselves and their party.
The tie of the party will be strengthened if all -- both young and old -- work together, she added.