We want all parties join the elections: CEC

About the election, the chief election commissioner said the duty of the election commission is to organise elections smoothly.
"We will try to discharge our duties in accordance with the law and the constitution," he added.
After becoming the chief election commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal went to Chattogram for the first time. Election commission sources said he will go to his village home in Sandwip tomorrow. He would join smart card distribution function there on Sunday. He would set out for Dhaka on Monday.
The chief election commissioner went to the Chattogram regional election office to exchange views with the district election officers. Before joining the meeting, he talked to the newsmen.