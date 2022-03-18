Politics

We want all parties join the elections: CEC

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal talks to newsmen.
Newly-appointed chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal hopes all parties will participate in the next election and it would be a good one.

He expressed this while answering a query of newsman in front of Chattogram regional election office at Love Lane in Chattogram on Friday afternoon.

Replying to a newsman, Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Why don't we expect the participation of all parties. We hope, all parties will join. We can't say why a party did not respond. We want all parties to join elections so that the election becomes a nice one."

About the election, the chief election commissioner said the duty of the election commission is to organise elections smoothly.

"We will try to discharge our duties in accordance with the law and the constitution," he added.

After becoming the chief election commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal went to Chattogram for the first time. Election commission sources said he will go to his village home in Sandwip tomorrow. He would join smart card distribution function there on Sunday. He would set out for Dhaka on Monday.

The chief election commissioner went to the Chattogram regional election office to exchange views with the district election officers. Before joining the meeting, he talked to the newsmen.

