We want all parties join the elections: CEC

Newly-appointed chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal hopes all parties will participate in the next election and it would be a good one.

He expressed this while answering a query of newsman in front of Chattogram regional election office at Love Lane in Chattogram on Friday afternoon.

Replying to a newsman, Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Why don't we expect the participation of all parties. We hope, all parties will join. We can't say why a party did not respond. We want all parties to join elections so that the election becomes a nice one."