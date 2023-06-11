AL won't get 10 seats if elections held under caretaker govt: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Awami League will not get 10 seats if the next parliamentary election is held under a caretaker government.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said the caretaker government is a dead issue, but the BNP leader pointed out that the caretaker is living issue and the entire world wants a free and fair election in Bangladesh.
He made these remarks while speaking as chief guest at the biennial council of Gazipur city unit BNP at a community centre at Chandana Chourasta in Gazipur on Sunday.
BNP secretary general said, "Awami League is not a party of the people. They are in fact a terrorist organisation. So they don't want an election. Their body language says they are nothing but terrorists. The discord with them will be resolved in the streets."
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Those we believe in democracy believe that our victory is certain. This time [we] won’t spare [them]. Democracy will be established by waging movements. The people’s rights will have to be realised after being united."
In the council, the new committee for Gazipur city BNP was announced in which Sowkat Hossain Sarkar made president and M Monzurul Karim general secretary.
Before that the acting chairman of the party, Tarique Rahman, spoke to the leaders and activists via a virtual meeting.