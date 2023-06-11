AL won't get 10 seats if elections held under caretaker govt: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Awami League will not get 10 seats if the next parliamentary election is held under a caretaker government.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said the caretaker government is a dead issue, but the BNP leader pointed out that the caretaker is living issue and the entire world wants a free and fair election in Bangladesh.

He made these remarks while speaking as chief guest at the biennial council of Gazipur city unit BNP at a community centre at Chandana Chourasta in Gazipur on Sunday.

BNP secretary general said, "Awami League is not a party of the people. They are in fact a terrorist organisation. So they don't want an election. Their body language says they are nothing but terrorists. The discord with them will be resolved in the streets."