Whether the mosque was legal or illegal is not the issue now: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP has demanded an immediate investigation by a high level expert committee into the Narayanganj mosque blast.

Secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, made this demand while addressing a press conference on Monday at the political office of the party’s chairperson in Gulshan of the capital city.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “The people are not clear as to whether this blast was caused by electricity or gas or air-conditioning, or whether there was any sabotage involved. The matter needs to be immediately investigated by a high level expert inquiry committee.”

The BNP secretary general said that many misleading statements were being made about the mosque blast. “Whether the mosque was legal or illegal is not the issue now,” he said, adding that the questions were, how did the blast occur and what type of blast was this?