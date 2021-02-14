‘Will prove Zia’s involvement in Bangabandhu killing’: Minister

Liberation War affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Sunday said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and it will be proved.

“Ziaur Rahman was involved in the killing…we’ve the proof. We’ll place evidence before the nation in due time….wait and see,” he said.

The minister came up with the remarks while talking to reporters at the secretariat, reports UNB.

Meanwhile, he said, “A proposal was given to revoke the ‘Bir Uttam’ gallantry title of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman for his involvement in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. BNP claims that Ziaur Rahman was not involved but we have the evidence.”

On the other hand, BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Sunday warned that the government is playing with ‘fire’ by hatching a plot to revoke the gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman.