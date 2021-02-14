‘Will prove Zia’s involvement in Bangabandhu killing’: Minister

Liberation War affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Sunday said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and it will be proved.
“Ziaur Rahman was involved in the killing…we’ve the proof. We’ll place evidence before the nation in due time….wait and see,” he said.
The minister came up with the remarks while talking to reporters at the secretariat, reports UNB.
Meanwhile, he said, “A proposal was given to revoke the ‘Bir Uttam’ gallantry title of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman for his involvement in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. BNP claims that Ziaur Rahman was not involved but we have the evidence.”
On the other hand, BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Sunday warned that the government is playing with ‘fire’ by hatching a plot to revoke the gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman.
“There had been movements for establishing rights, autonomy, and going to power of Pakistan before 25 March 1971. But it’s Ziaur Rahman who had started the armed Liberation War. So, it’s not possible in any way to write the history of the Liberation War without him,” he said.
Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said, “You (government) are playing with fire by conspiring to repeal his (Zia’s) title and your hands will be burnt to ashes. No one has the right to touch his title.”
Earlier, Jatiya Muktijoddha Council at a meeting on 9 February discussed the ways to revoke the gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman for ‘violating’ the constitution, ‘abetting’ the self-proclaimed killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in escaping the country.
Bir Uttam, the second-highest award for individual gallantry in Bangladesh, was conferred on Ziaur Rahman for his contributions to the Liberation War as a sector commander.
Bangabandhu and most of his family were killed, when a group of young Bangladesh Army personnel went into his residence at the early hours of 15 August, 1975.