BNP gears up with election-focused programmes
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has decided to quickly shift its focus on election-oriented programmes instead of placing excessive emphasis on reform issues.
At the same time, the party will also concentrate on preparing its election manifesto and selecting candidates soon.
According to several reliable sources, these policy decisions were made after a lengthy discussion on the current political situation at BNP’s standing committee meeting held on Monday night.
In addition, leaders discussed several issues, including the simultaneous programme announced by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties amid discussions on the July National Charter, the possible consequences if no consensus is reached on the July Charter, and what might happen if the government imposes unresolved reforms.
BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting, which was attended by standing committee members, including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Tarique Rahman and Mirza Fakhrul joined the meeting virtually.
The source said that BNP’s standing committee members believe there is little more to be done from BNP’s side regarding the July National Charter or key constitutional reform issues.
It is better for BNP to wait and see what decision the National Consensus Commission or the government takes on this matter, the source added.
The source further said, at the same time, BNP should avoid any overemphasis and swiftly move towards election-oriented programmes, so that no other force can create obstacles in fostering an election-focused environment.
On this matter, a BNP standing committee member, who wished to remain anonymous, told Prothom Alo yesterday, Tuesday, “We will focus on the elections. Let the government do as it pleases regarding reforms. BNP’s wish is that there are no legal challenges on this issue in the future.”
Earlier, at a standing committee meeting, the party leaders had made a policy decision to launch field-level programmes across the country to generate a national election wave and turn people’s focus towards the elections.
However, BNP refrained from field activities as the discussions between political parties and the Consensus Commission on reforms had not yet concluded.
Speaking regarding the programmes of Jamaat and several other parties, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo on Monday night that announcing a programme while discussions on the July charter are ongoing is contradictory.
He raised questions, saying it is important to see who this movement is against, whether it is against the caretaker government, the National Consensus Commission, or BNP itself. It must also be examined whether it is a strategy to obstruct the elections.
Experts from various sectors, including education, health, finance and trade, foreign affairs, and employment, have been tasked with drafting the manifesto.
At Monday’s standing committee meeting, BNP leaders also agreed to respond to the opposition’s political strategy through field programmes and political messaging.
Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the caretaker government, is firmly committed to holding the elections in the first half of next February.
He has repeatedly assured political parties and the nation on this matter. Accordingly, BNP’s policy-making leaders are considering generating election momentum at the grassroots level through meetings and rallies.
According to a reliable source, the leaders also discussed rapid preparation of an election manifesto as part of their electoral pledge or commitment.
In addition, the standing committee meeting also discussed the situation concerning the Jatiya Party (JaPa).
BNP is, in principle, opposed to any steps that resemble banning a political party, a stance they also expressed in meetings with the chief adviser.
Standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that this election manifesto will not only pledge to meet public expectations but will also focus on implementing reforms.