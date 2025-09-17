BNP gears up with election-focused programmes

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has decided to quickly shift its focus on election-oriented programmes instead of placing excessive emphasis on reform issues.

At the same time, the party will also concentrate on preparing its election manifesto and selecting candidates soon.

According to several reliable sources, these policy decisions were made after a lengthy discussion on the current political situation at BNP’s standing committee meeting held on Monday night.

In addition, leaders discussed several issues, including the simultaneous programme announced by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties amid discussions on the July National Charter, the possible consequences if no consensus is reached on the July Charter, and what might happen if the government imposes unresolved reforms.

BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting, which was attended by standing committee members, including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Tarique Rahman and Mirza Fakhrul joined the meeting virtually.