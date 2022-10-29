BNP Rangpur rally: Abdul Hamid, Moushumi's trip

Those already seated were in trouble due to the sudden rush of passengers. A woman, who wanted to disembark at the next station, Gaibandha, hardly managed to reach the train door, pushing through the crowd.
The man sitting next to this correspondent also got off the train at Gaibandha. An elderly man was standing nearby with a black bag in his hand. He was one of the many who crammed into the carriage from Bonarpara.
The fellow passengers made him sit beside me. In a conversation, he identified himself as Abdul Hamid, a village physician from Singdia Bazar in Saghata. They, some 90 people in total, were going to attend the BNP rally in Rangpur. Due to the suspension of bus and truck operations, they were waiting on the platform for nearly two hours for the train.
It would have been very tough for them to join the rally in Rangpur had they missed the train.
Abdul Hamid said he is the general secretary of BNP’s ward-9 unit in Saghata’s Dimla Padumshahar union. They started for Rangpur around 3:30pm on Friday. They took dry food and water with them and were planning to stay at the rally venue for the night.
He estimated that around 2,000 BNP men were joining the rally from Saghata.
The distance from Padumshahar to Collectorate Eidgah ground in Rangpur is about 90 kilometers. The 60-year-old man said he had never traveled such a distance to join a political rally. What’s more, this trip was one day before the rally and the night stay was at the rally ground. It was a quite unique experience in his life.
Abdul Hamid said the people in Gaibandha are upset with the Awami League government for its vote rigging. In particular, they are aggrieved as the by-election to the Gaibandha-5 constituency was suspended after attempts to rob votes this month. He himself is a witness of the vote rigging.
As BNP did not take part in the election, Abdul Hamid was serving as a polling agent of an independent candidate.
When the train reached Rangpur station at 8:00 pm, the BNP men started chanting slogans from all the compartments and brought out a procession on the platform.
During a visit to the Eidgah ground around 9:00 pm, it was seen that the BNP men from Gaibandha, Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Thakurgaon, and other districts were joining the rally in groups.
A group of around 10 women was spotted in the Eidgah ground around 10:00 pm. When approached, Moushumi Akter Toma, identifying herself as general secretary of Gaibandha district Mohila Dal, said they had to change five vans and auto rickshaws on their way to Rangpur.
Are the common people comparatively less interested in this rally? She said that the people are even more enthusiastic than the party men. Giving an example, she said an auto rickshaw driver gave them a discount of Tk 200, expressing solidarity with the BNP rally. But, the fare was supposed to be higher as a transport strike has been in place.
Ashraf Hossain and Abdul Momen, two friends, reached the rally ground from Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram at 10:30 pm. Momen is the vice president of Kurigram district Jubo Dal while Ashraf is the joint general secretary of upazila BNP. They traveled around 88 km on a bike to join the rally.
Abdul Momen said the police stopped them at two places on the road and interrogated them. They asked them why they were coming to Rangpur. However, they managed to overcome all the barriers.
There are not too many incidents of obstacles in Rangpur, like that of Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna. However, seven districts have been fully disconnected from the Rangpur city due to the suspension of public transport. The leaders and activists came to Rangpur in various alternative ways.