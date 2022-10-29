BNP Rangpur rally: Abdul Hamid, Moushumi's trip

As soon as the Rangpur Express train stopped at Bonarpara station in Gaibandha, hundreds of people rushed to board it. It was easy to understand that they all were Rangpur-bound passengers as almost all of them had headbands emblazoned with ‘Saghata Thana’.

The de facto opposition – Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) – is all set to hold a divisional public rally at the Collectorate Eidgah ground in Rangpur at 2:00pm. These people were heading towards the rally.

All the seats in the Snigdha 'Ga' compartment were already occupied. The new passengers who boarded from Bonarpara crowded on the passenger walkway.