EC suspended poll mysteriously over unknown reason: AL candidate

You are saying the voting was fair. But outsiders were seen inside polling booths on CCTV cameras. So, how do you say voting was fair?
Presiding officer is the chief of a centre, who holds the power to do anything there, including the suspension of the election. The presiding officers of 51 postponed centres gave written statements that election at their respective centres were free and fair. It proves that the election was fair. An elderly man went to a centre to cast his vote. He took one to help him inside the booth. It cannot be vote rigging.
From outside, someone takes tea to the centre for election officials. Are they outsiders? Those who investigate the matter should question the presiding officers over these issues.
There is an allegation that your activists drove the agents of other candidates, including the Jatiya Party, out. What is your opinion over the matter?
There is no question of driving the agent of any candidate out, let alone the JaPa ones. It is an incorrect and baseless allegation. My activists and the supporters didn’t do that.
An allegation has been raised that your activists rigged the votes wearing T-shirts containing boat symbol. To what extent is it true?
It is a false allegation. None of my activists rigged the votes wearing T-shirts with the party’s electoral symbol, boat. They (oppositions) are spreading propaganda, anticipating my victory. JaPa candidate collected T-shirts containing boat symbol to tarnish the image of AL.
It is alleged your agents influenced voters to cast for boat by entering into the booth in various centres. What do you say about it?
The allegation is baseless. There were sufficient magistrates, law enforcers and media workers out there. Everyone would see had my people influenced the voters. Even the polling officers or presiding officers did not make any written complaint to returning officer. They did not even inform anything to law enforcers. They would have complained if they had any allegation. As they did not lodge any complain, it proves the election was free and fair.
You brought activists for election from outside, what is your say about the allegation?
It is election campaign. One or two national leaders may come from outside. There is no problem. They also came only few days before the election. But where did you find outsiders?
CEC suspended the by-election. How did you see the matter?
The by-election was free and fair. Voters cast their votes almost throughout the day at festive mode. Votes were cast in peaceful atmosphere. In some centers voting continued till 3:30 pm. No one complained to the local administration and election officials.
However, the Election Commission initially suspended the polling in several centers without any reasonable justification. Later, for unknown reasons, the commission announced the cancellation of the by-election. It is mysterious which has angered the electorates. This disappointed them and they cannot accept it.
The people of the party are agitating to publish the results of the polling stations. If the movement does not work, what steps will be taken next?
Polling may be re-arranged in the centres where polling is suspended by the Commission. I demand the results of the rest of the centres where there was no trouble be announced. I have no comment on the movement.