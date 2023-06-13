Fakhrul castigates CEC for comment about attack on Faizul Karim

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has criticised the chief election commissioner (CEC) for his comment about the attack on a mayoral candidate in Barishal City Corporation polls, saying the current election commission cannot hold a credible national election.

“The chief election commissioner said he was very satisfied with (Monday’s) city elections. Charmonai Peer Faizul Karim, a mayoral candidate in Barishal city polls, was beaten by the ruling party cadres, shedding blood from his body, but they (EC) couldn’t resist it,” said the BNP leader.

Speaking at a road march programme arranged by Dhaka South City unit BNP in the capital's Gopibagh area on Tuesday, he said the EC has failed miserably to ensure the security of even a respectable Alem and a mayoral candidate.

“You (EC) say that you will be able to hold the national parliamentary election in a free and fair manner. You won’t be able to do it. We've seen enough," the BNP leader said.