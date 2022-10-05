No chance of restoring caretaker govt: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the elections will be held the way it is held in other democratic countries, reports BSS.
The minister also talked about BNP leaders complaining to foreign embassies in Dhaka and ask the latter to watch their own situations.
"But why are you (diplomats) so worried about the democracy of Bangladesh today? Look at the situation of your own country first. Then talk about Bangladesh," Quader said.
He asked the diplomats to take steps to stop the Russia-Ukraine war, control the world fuel market and make the volatile world calm.
"You, the big countries, make mistakes but small countries like ours have to suffer," the AL general secretary said.
He said Durga Puja is being held peacefully all over the country.
Evil forces will face defeat, good forces will be victorious and the arrival of Goddess Durga will bring an end to violence, he added.
AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir and leaders of Puja celebration committee were present on the occasion.