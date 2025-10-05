Photo of Awami League leader with Jamaat MP candidate in Chattogram sparks criticism
A photograph of a top ward-level Awami League leader with the Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections from Chattogram has circulated on social media, triggering discussion and criticism in the local area.
According to local sources, Jamaat–nominated candidate for Chattogram-13 (Anwara–Karnaphuli) constituency, Mahmudul Hasan Chowdhury, attended a lunch at the home of a Jamaat activist in Daulatpur Kazibari of Baro Uthan Union under Karnaphuli upazila on Friday afternoon.
There, he offered Juma prayers and exchanged greetings with several people. At that time, someone took a photo of him with Sayed Al Mahmud, president of ward No. 2 of Baro Uthan Union unit of the Awami League, and shared it on social media.
The image has sparked widespread debate and criticism online since Friday night.
Allegations have surfaced that Awami League leader Sayed Al Mahmud had previously opposed the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and made negative comments on social media about the July uprising that followed the events of 5 August.
Local political activists have strongly criticised the incident.
Imran Hossain, joint coordinator of the Karnaphuli unit of the National Citizen Party (NCP), wrote on Facebook, “The open friendship between a ward unit president of the authoritarian Awami League and the Jamaat candidate for Chattogram-13 is truly shameful and a glaring example of political unethical practice. This act of tainting democracy, earned through the blood and sweat of students and citizens, is not acceptable at all. We, the Karnaphuli unit of the National Citizen Party, strongly condemn this unethical behaviour and urge the public to remain alert.”
Responding to this, Monir Absar Chowdhury, ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karnaphuli upazila unit, said, “We attended a family lunch in Baro Uthan along with our party candidate. Neighbours were also present. When our candidate met people there, they exchanged greetings. Someone took photos and turned it into a big issue out of nothing. This is nothing but a conspiracy.”
When asked about the mater, Sayed Al Mahmud, president of ward No. 2 of Baro Uthan Union Awami League, said, “While going to Juma prayers, I met the Jamaat MP candidate on the road. My nephew, Abdullah Al Mamun, who is a Jamaat leader, introduced us. Someone must have taken a picture then and is now trying to use it for political gain.”