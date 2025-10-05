Photo of Awami League leader with Jamaat MP candidate in Chattogram sparks criticism

There, he offered Juma prayers and exchanged greetings with several people. At that time, someone took a photo of him with Sayed Al Mahmud, president of ward No. 2 of Baro Uthan Union unit of the Awami League, and shared it on social media.

The image has sparked widespread debate and criticism online since Friday night.

Allegations have surfaced that Awami League leader Sayed Al Mahmud had previously opposed the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and made negative comments on social media about the July uprising that followed the events of 5 August.