BNP is poisonous tumour in country's politics: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that BNP is a poisonous tumour in country's politics.

"BNP is a poisonous tumour and as long as this malignant tumour exists, there will be killings, conspiracies, terrorism and all kinds of unrest in the country,” he said.

The minister said this while talking to the reporters after paying tribute to valiant freedom fighter Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing a floral wreath on Kamal's grave on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary in city's Banani graveyard.