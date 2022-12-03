BNP’s Dhaka rally: Naya Paltan to be under police control

The government and the ruling Awami League have mounted pressure on the opposition BNP before its last divisional rally in Dhaka on 10 December.

The authorities are still adamant about not allowing the BNP rally at Naya Paltan and the law enforcers are preparing to get tough if the BNP men attempt to throng there without any permission.

The scenario has been obtained in conversations with the responsible leaders of the ruling party.

The BNP wants to hold the mass rally at Naya Paltan on 10 December, but the ruling party, the government and law enforcers are singing the same tune and pushing the de facto opposition into the Suhrawardy Udyan.