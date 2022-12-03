Politics

10 December

BNP’s Dhaka rally: Naya Paltan to be under police control

The law enforcers would take position in Naya Paltan on the day before the BNP will hold its last divisional rally in Dhaka

Anwar Hossain
Dhaka
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a rally in front of the BNP office in Nayapaltan on 20 October. Prothom Alo

The government and the ruling Awami League have mounted pressure on the opposition BNP before its last divisional rally in Dhaka on 10 December.

The authorities are still adamant about not allowing the BNP rally at Naya Paltan and the law enforcers are preparing to get tough if the BNP men attempt to throng there without any permission.

The scenario has been obtained in conversations with the responsible leaders of the ruling party.

The BNP wants to hold the mass rally at Naya Paltan on 10 December, but the ruling party, the government and law enforcers are singing the same tune and pushing the de facto opposition into the Suhrawardy Udyan.

There have been discussions as to what policies the government will adopt if the BNP remains rigid in its position for Naya Paltan.

A government source said a large number of police and other law enforcement agencies would take positions in the Naya Paltan area from 9 December to foil any attempt of gathering there.

Besides, the ruling party is planning to ensure its strong foothold in the capital, alongside the law enforcement agencies.

The Dhaka south unit of Awami League has announced a grand rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on 9 December. The party may instruct some of the participants to stay in front of its headquarters at the Bangabandhu Avenue until 10 December.

Moreover, the ruling party men will take positions in each ward. The party held a preparatory meeting in this regard at its central office on Friday.

