BNP’s Dhaka rally: Naya Paltan to be under police control

There have been discussions as to what policies the government will adopt if the BNP remains rigid in its position for Naya Paltan.
A government source said a large number of police and other law enforcement agencies would take positions in the Naya Paltan area from 9 December to foil any attempt of gathering there.
Besides, the ruling party is planning to ensure its strong foothold in the capital, alongside the law enforcement agencies.
The Dhaka south unit of Awami League has announced a grand rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on 9 December. The party may instruct some of the participants to stay in front of its headquarters at the Bangabandhu Avenue until 10 December.
Moreover, the ruling party men will take positions in each ward. The party held a preparatory meeting in this regard at its central office on Friday.
