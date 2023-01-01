AL picks 3 candidates, leaves 2 for allies for by-polls

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader disclosed the decision after the meeting.
He said that AL picked Ziaur Rahman for Chapainawabganj-2 constituency, Md Abdul Wadud for Chapainawabganj-3 and Ragebul Ahsan for Bogura-6 constituencies.
The ruling party, however, spared the Bogura-4 constituency for JASOD and Thakurgaon-3 constituency for Workers Party while Brahmanbaria-2 constituency was kept open for all.
The six parliamentary seats fell vacant following BNP lawmakers' resignation from their posts.
The election commission has already announced election schedule to hold polls to these constituency on 1 February.