AL picks 3 candidates, leaves 2 for allies for by-polls

Awami League (AL) has picked three candidates for contesting in the by polls to three Jatiya Sangsad (JS) constituencies out of six while it left two constituencies for 14-party alliance members- Workers Party of Bangladesh and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASOD), reports BSS.

The decision was taken at a meeting of AL parliamentary nomination board with board president prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her official residence Ganabhaban this evening.