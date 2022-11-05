BNP men carry out counter-attack on Jubo League

Locals said the first attack took place around 7:00am when around 40 people, led by Mailara union Jubo League president Rasel Rari, carried out an ambush on the BNP leaders’ motorcade. They vandalised 7 cars and injured the visiting BNP men.

In counter attack, the BNP men vandalised the Mahilara modern club and beat up some 15 leaders and activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League. Some of them sustained injuries in their head and were seen bleeding, according to the witnesses.

Abdus Salam, physician at the emergency ward of Gournadi upazila health complex, said five Jubo League leaders were taken to the hospital, but three of them left after receiving first aid.