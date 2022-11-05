BNP men carry out counter-attack on Jubo League

Locals said the first attack took place around 7:00am when around 40 people, led by Mailara union Jubo League president Rasel Rari, carried out an ambush on the BNP leaders’ motorcade. They vandalised 7 cars and injured the visiting BNP men.
In counter attack, the BNP men vandalised the Mahilara modern club and beat up some 15 leaders and activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League. Some of them sustained injuries in their head and were seen bleeding, according to the witnesses.
Abdus Salam, physician at the emergency ward of Gournadi upazila health complex, said five Jubo League leaders were taken to the hospital, but three of them left after receiving first aid.
Apart from that, Rasel Rari was referred to Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital for better treatment while the remaining one – Bilash Kabir, joint general secretary of Mailara Jubo League – received 11 stitches in his head.
However, Rasel Rari spurned the allegation of attacking the BNP motorcade and alleged that the armed associates of Ishraque Hossain beat up at least 15 of his partymen.
They also vandalised the modern club complex, he said.
Afjal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Gournadi police station, said the incident was reported to him. The policemen are there at the spot. Detailed information over the incident will be disclosed later.