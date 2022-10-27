BNP men throng Rangpur city two days before rally

Rangpur district bus owners association announced the suspension of intercity and long-haul bus, minibus and microbus services in all routes from Friday morning, a day before the divisional mass rally of BNP in Rangpur.

The association came up with the announcement on Thursday morning at its office to press home their several demands including the ban on the movement of three wheelers on the Rangpur-Kurigram highway.

According to their decision, the operations of bus, minibus and microbus in all routes in Rangpur will remain suspended from Friday at 6:00am to Saturday at 6:00pm.

BNP claimed the decision was taken to prevent masses from joining the rally scheduled to be held in Rangpur on Saturday. Earlier, similar transport strikes were called in Mymensingh and Khulna just ahead of the BNP rally.

Denying the allegation, the bus owners association said the the announcement of strike has nothing to do with the BNP rally.