BNP men throng Rangpur city two days before rally

Rangpur district bus owners association announced the suspension of intercity and long-haul bus, minibus and microbus services in all routes from Friday morning, a day before the divisional mass rally of BNP in Rangpur.
The association came up with the announcement on Thursday morning at its office to press home their several demands including the ban on the movement of three wheelers on the Rangpur-Kurigram highway.
According to their decision, the operations of bus, minibus and microbus in all routes in Rangpur will remain suspended from Friday at 6:00am to Saturday at 6:00pm.
BNP claimed the decision was taken to prevent masses from joining the rally scheduled to be held in Rangpur on Saturday. Earlier, similar transport strikes were called in Mymensingh and Khulna just ahead of the BNP rally.
Denying the allegation, the bus owners association said the the announcement of strike has nothing to do with the BNP rally.
The mass rally will be held at Collectorate Eidgah in Rangpur city. On a spot visit, it was seen that leaders and activists were roaming around the rally venue and taking photographs. This correspondent talked to 30 leaders and activists, but many of them requested to be unnamed.
The leaders and activists said they anticipated that the transport strike may be called like Mymensingh and Khulna at the eleventh hour. When their anticipation came true on Thursday afternoon, they started making a dash for Rangpur by buses and trains.
Mustafizur Rahman, 46, and Rohidul Islam, 40, residents of Shiram union at Patgram in Lalmonirhat, came to Rangpur by train. Mustafizur said many people followed them to reach the rally venue.
When asked, he said, “Will I have to think for accommodation after coming to the rally from such a long distance? It will be managed.”
Rahidul Islam said, "[I] am enjoying after facing such barrier [on the way to rally venue]. The mass rally of the BNP is the talk of the town in Rangpur now. Is it possible to thwart a rally stopping the wheels of buses?"
Rangpur city BNP convener Shamsuzzaman urged the transport owners not to create any public suffering calling strike.
He said, "People who will join the rally will reach Rangpur by tonight. The houses of BNP leaders and activists in Rangpur are open for all."