Police spreading panic by raiding houses of BNP men: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged police are raiding the houses of BNP leaders and activists to harass and intimidate them in the name of collecting personal information.

The BNP leader claimed the police are conducting the raid in an effort to thwart the ongoing movement. He came up with this allegation at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital.