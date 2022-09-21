Politics

'Collecting personal info'

Police spreading panic by raiding houses of BNP men: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged police are raiding the houses of BNP leaders and activists to harass and intimidate them in the name of collecting personal information.

The BNP leader claimed the police are conducting the raid in an effort to thwart the ongoing movement. He came up with this allegation at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital.

Citing the articles of the constitution, the BNP leader said this kind of drive is an example of naked inference on individual freedom, which is also the complete violation of the articles 31, 32 and 43 of the constitution.  

Mirza Fakhrul Islam called upon the police to discharge their constitutional duties refraining from such activity to create a democratic atmosphere in the country.  

When asked, he said police also approached his residence to collect information. But they could not show any letter regarding their visit.  

The BNP leader said, "We are observing that this kind of raid is being carried out since we have started our activities. They are using this as a tool to thwart the movement and intimidate and harass the leaders and activists."

