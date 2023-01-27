BNP to hold silent march programme

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced this programme at a press briefing held Thursday morning at the party's central office in Naya Paltan of the capital city.
The march programme will be a four-day event. On Saturday, 28 January, the march will commence from in front of Suvastu Nazar Valley Tower in Badda of the capital and go up to Abul Hotel in Malibagh. The route on 30 January will be from Jatrabari to Shyampur. On 31 January it will go from Gabtali bus terminal via Mazar Road to the Mirpur 10 roundabout. On 1 February the March will start from Mugda and end at Malibagh. The march every day will start at 2:00pm. BNP's Dhaka North and South units will arrange two marches each in their respective areas.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "We hope this programme will conclude peacefully. And that with the people's spontaneous participation, the demand to revive democracy will gain more force."
Meanwhile, BNP and other parties have announced simultaneous rallies in all divisional towns on 4 February, in protest of the ruling parties 'instigative counter programmes' and in demand of decreasing the price of gas, electricity and essential commodities, and resignation of the government. BNP has announced this separate programme before these rallies.
BNP did not consult the allies and others of the simultaneous movement concerning its Dhaka marches. Mirza Fakhrul Islam told journalists they will speak to the others about this programme and will welcome them if they want to join.
BNP leaders have said they want to hold these marches from four spots in Dhaka in a peaceful manner. The party policymakers want to use this silent programme to prepare Dhaka for a greater movement in the coming days. This will serve to invigorate the Dhaka leaders and activists and lend continuity to the ongoing movement.
Member of BNP chairperson's advisory council and Dhaka city south unit convener Abdus Salam told Prothom Alo, the march programme is neither a procession nor a rally. It is just a walk, carrying placards and banners. This new programme will boost the ongoing movement.