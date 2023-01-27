BNP to hold silent march programme

After a series of mass processions, mass sit-ins and mass rallies, BNP is now to stage marches from one place in Dhaka to another. The programme will entail a silent march with no slogans. Other than the party leaders and activists, the general people will be also be encouraged to join. BNP has taken up this programme outside of the simultaneous movement.

Sources in BNP have said the government is once again moving towards a one-sided staged election. They have begun a movement against this and the movement will be strengthened further. That is why, alongside the simultaneous movement, BNP will also take up certain separate programmes as well.