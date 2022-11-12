BNP rally begins in Faridpur

The rally of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has begun at Komorpur Abdul Aziz Institution ground, nearly six kilometres away of the Faridpur town.

Faridpur town unit BNP convener ASM Qaiyum has been presiding over the rally that began at around 12:00 pm.

Currently the leaders of local units of BNP and its associate bodies have been addressing the rally. The central leaders of the party will take the stage at around 2:00 pm.

This is the 6th rally of the BNP. Earlier, they oganised rallies in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Barishal, Khulna and Rangpur.

De facto opposition BNP has been organising the rallies protesting at the price of daily essentials, fuel oil and demanding release of the party chairperson Khaleda Zia and a few other party issues.