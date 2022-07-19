Talks on electricity don’t suit BNP: Quader

He said those, who plunged the country into darkness during their regime when there was load shedding for half a day and factories were shut down, are now talking about power crisis.

Quader said the people did not forget “the power-connectionless pole corruption”, firing on public procession demanding power, demonstration with kerosene lamps and blockade of Bidyut Bhaban.

Calling upon the people to cooperate with the measures the government has taken for optimum use of power considering the welfare of the country and its people, he said: “I am urging the countrymen to be patient amid temporary crisis and cooperate.”