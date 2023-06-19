BNP is conducting propaganda against Bangladesh peacekeepers: Quader

Mentioning that the next general elections is a challenge for the ruling AL, he said politics is being polarised and counter-opinion is being exhibited over the polls.

"We want peaceful elections in the country but a quarter, led by BNP, wants to make the polls questionable. They want to use external power after they failed. That is why they are hatching plots," the AL general secretary said.

He said steps were taken to make the country's electoral system more authoritative and free through various initiatives taken by prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government.