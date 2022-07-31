Politics

No bar to BNP's peaceful demonstrations: Home minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said that the law enforcement agencies will not restrict the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) if they carry on their programmes in a systematic way, reports UNB.

The minister was speaking to journalists after attending a meeting at the secretariat on law and order situation during the National Mourning Day on 15 August.

"BNP is a political party. They have their own strategies. It's up to them whether they'll participate in the next general elections or not. But we won't let them blocking the roads or damaging peoples' lives and properties," said Kamal.

Kamal added that the fact that the government isn't interrupting BNP's activities in front of the Press Club shows that the government has no objection to peaceful political activities.

"The people will decide whether they'll listen to BNP's call to come to the streets or not. The way the country is moving forward indicates that the people won't go back to darkness," added Kamal.

According to the minister, security will be beefed up in Dhanmondi and Banani areas of the capital on 15 August as important persons including the prime minister and foreign diplomats will move on the day.

"Even the mausoleum of Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Gopalganj will be covered in security blanket. A large number of police will be deployed across the country while the detective branch (DB) of police will also ramp up its surveillance. We won't let anyone to carry out any subversive activities," Kamal said.


