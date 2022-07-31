No bar to BNP's peaceful demonstrations: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said that the law enforcement agencies will not restrict the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) if they carry on their programmes in a systematic way, reports UNB.

The minister was speaking to journalists after attending a meeting at the secretariat on law and order situation during the National Mourning Day on 15 August.

"BNP is a political party. They have their own strategies. It's up to them whether they'll participate in the next general elections or not. But we won't let them blocking the roads or damaging peoples' lives and properties," said Kamal.