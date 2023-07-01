One-point movement to realise caretaker govt will be different: Mirza Fakhrul

“It’ll undoubtedly be a little different from the previous movements and the involvement of the people will also increase,” the BNP leader said.

He also said they are confident that there will be huge involvement of mass people, especially the young ones, in their one-point anti-government movement

“We believe that the government will finally be forced to concede and resign to hold the next election under a neutral government,” Fakhrul said.

He claimed that their party’s recent youth rallies in different cities and districts evoked overwhelming response.