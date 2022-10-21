Govt invites violence by obstructing rally: Mirza Fakhrul

He said a reign of terror has been created centering the BNP's rally scheduled to be held tomorrow in Khulna. The operations of public transports have been suspended. While the miscreants of AL are parading wielding arms and machetes, police are arresting BNP leaders and activists.
BNP secretary general claimed police on Thursday night raided the house in Khulna where BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and the leaders of the rally organising committee are staying. A total of 19 BNP leaders and activists were arrested from the house.
He demanded immediate release of the arrestees.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam said the incumbent government doesn’t care about the people. If they cared about the commoners, they would never have suspended the movement of public transport to foil the rally.
They want to run the country without people. They want to hold elections without people. They don’t believe in democracy, he added.
Mirza Fakhrul urged the government not to resist the grand rally in Khulna.
In the press briefing, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud were present.