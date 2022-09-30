Depict BNP's misrule, country's ongoing development to foreigners

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the Bangladeshi expatriates to depict the misrule of the BNP government that included corruption, irregularities and atrocities against opponents alongside the country's current overall development scenario, reports BSS.

"Foreigners should know, they (Bangladeshis) who are now in the hot pursuit to carry out propaganda against the country abroad, what crimes they did in their country," she said in a view exchange meeting with Bangladeshi expatriates in Washington DC, the USA on Thursday.