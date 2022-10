Jubo League will hold a youth grand rally at the historical Suhrawardy Udyan on 11 November marking the golden jubilee and 50th founding anniversary of the party, reports BSS.

Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will be present there as the chief guest.

In order to make the Youth grand rally success, a special extended meeting was held today at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium here.