AL, BNP hint at talks, but nothing made clear

Both ruling Awami League and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) remain inflexible in their respective stands regarding the government to remain in power during the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections. This has created a kind of political crisis. In this backdrop, the issue of talks has come to the forefront once again. But the question is, who will take initiative for talks?
BNP for long has been rejecting the possibility of talks with the government. It has been saying that the issue will be settled on the streets. The party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, however, in an informal meeting with newspersons to exchange views on Saturday, said it is the government that has to hold discussions with all the political parties to find out a way to face political crisis.
Political analysts find this statement of the BNP leader different from the party’s earlier stand.
Meanwhile, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday told newspersons, “Ask Mirza Fakhrul whether they will agree to talks. We will then consider the matter. The president requested them for talks once and the election commission twice but they did not come. First inform us about their attitude.”
Neither of the parties is ready to take the responsibility and are shifting the blame on to each other. Certain analysts feel that new circumstances have emerged in the country’s political arena after the US announcement of new visa policy for Bangladesh to ensure that the country’s next parliamentary election are held in a free and fair manner.
The visa policy has put both Awami League and BNP under pressure. Both the parties have also kept in mind that the pressure of the US and other western countries could escalate as the time for election nears.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, several senior leaders of BNP have said that the justification of their movement for the election to be held under a non-party caretaker government has been proved. Besides, they have a political edge due to the price hike of daily necessities and economic crisis. The economic situation has aggrieved the people. This situation has created an opportunity for BNP, they added.
The BNP leaders also said they do not want to was this chance this time. That is why they are in favour of strengthening the party’s movement on the streets. They are also discussion of whether they can avoid clashes or violence during the movement.
Some of the top BNP leaders are also thinking of meeting their demands through discussion by putting more pressure on the government. They have been thinking that the government is under a huge pressure due to the steps of the US and other western countries over the elections in Bangladesh. As a result, it could more dangerous for the government if no resolution is achieved.
BNP took part part in talks at the invitation of the prime minister before the parliamentary election in 2018. The government did not keep its pledges it made in the talks, allege the party leaders at different times. Keeping that in mind, some of the top BNP leaders have been maintaining the stand not to hold any talks with the government this time. However, some of them think there could be discussion for the sake of implementing non-party caretaker government.
Speaking about this to Prothom Alo on Sunday night, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the onus is on the government to resolve the present crisis. It is the government that has to take the initiative to hold discussion with the political parties.
Mirza Fakhrul, however, also said there could be discussion only if an announcement was made that the demand fie a caretaker government will be met. The discussion could be over the formation of that government, he added.
Though BNP has realised the necessity of discussions to resolve the crisis, the party brought this demand to the fore. Awami League remains adamant that it would not go outside of the constitution. The ministers also have been saying in the media regularly that the government would not take any initiative on its own if the BNP does not convey its willingness to hold discussions. AL general secretary Obaidul Quader once again reiterated this on Sunday.
AL sources said no discussion on talks with the BNP has been held at any level of the party forum. It is not sure either whether party president Sheikh Hasina has given any special responsibility to the party general secretary in this regard.
Some of the AL leaders think there could be discussions BNP of organising the election, but within the framework of the constitution. As per the constitution the election must be held under the incumbent prime minister, Sheikh Hasina. Awami League has not agreed to hold any discussions outside of this.
The leaders of the party have also been thinking that it may not be possible to hold elections like that of 2014 and 2018.
Speaking to Prothom Alo researcher Mohiuddin Ahmad, who has written books on the history of both the parties, said, “BNP could not create a situation leading to a ‘mass uprising’. As a result, the party has to remain on the streets and at the same time keep the door open for discussions. It is tough to say how far it will be possible to resolve the crisis on the streets. But it would hurt Awami League the most if no resolution is achieved.”
* The report, originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza