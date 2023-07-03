AL, BNP hint at talks, but nothing made clear

The BNP leaders also said they do not want to was this chance this time. That is why they are in favour of strengthening the party’s movement on the streets. They are also discussion of whether they can avoid clashes or violence during the movement.

Some of the top BNP leaders are also thinking of meeting their demands through discussion by putting more pressure on the government. They have been thinking that the government is under a huge pressure due to the steps of the US and other western countries over the elections in Bangladesh. As a result, it could more dangerous for the government if no resolution is achieved.

BNP took part part in talks at the invitation of the prime minister before the parliamentary election in 2018. The government did not keep its pledges it made in the talks, allege the party leaders at different times. Keeping that in mind, some of the top BNP leaders have been maintaining the stand not to hold any talks with the government this time. However, some of them think there could be discussion for the sake of implementing non-party caretaker government.

Speaking about this to Prothom Alo on Sunday night, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the onus is on the government to resolve the present crisis. It is the government that has to take the initiative to hold discussion with the political parties.