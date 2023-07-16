AL's intimidation tactics no longer works: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the intimidation tactics of the government no longer work, and so the people of the country will forcibly remove the Awami League to establish their rights.

"Still there is time and you (AL) should resign, There is no point in showing guns and issuing threats. You have committed a lot of crimes. If you do not step down, people will remove you to establish their rights," he said.

Fakhrul was addressing a public rally in front of the BNP office in Chattogram.