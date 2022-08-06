Fuel price hike by govt to hit people hard: BNP

Condemning the government for raising the fuel prices, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday voiced concern that it will hit the common people hard as the prices of all essential items will go up further, UNB reports.

“The fuel prices were abruptly increased by almost 50 per cent last night (Friday night). It’s just rubbing salt in the wounds,” he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while addressing a rally in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office arranged by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, protesting the killing of its Bhola district unit president Noor-e-Alam and local Swechhasebak Dal leader Abur Rahim in police firing on 31 July.