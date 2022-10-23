BNP must join polls, if wants changeover of power: Quader

Responding to the statements of BNP leaders, he said the way the BNP men came down on the streets with sticks and are giving the forecast of arson terrorism, BNP secretary general will have to find a safe exit.
Criticising the figures of people joined the BNP's rallies; the AL general secretary said the BNP is very happy with its rallies, inviting the BNP leaders to attend an AL district rally to learn what is called a public rally.
About the obstacles in BNP's programmes, Quader said: "Don't forget your past. What has happened to us after being defeated! We could not hold the meeting on 11 February on the footpath in front of the Awami League office. What is the barrier? No BNP leader has been affected till date".
He said many senior AL leaders, including late Mohammed Nasim, Matia Chowdhury and late Abdus Samad Azad, were beaten mercilessly during the reign of the BNP and now the party is talking about the obstacles.
The AL general secretary said he could not stay at his house even for five days in five years during the BNP regime but Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is living in his home installing air condition.