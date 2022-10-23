BNP must join polls, if wants changeover of power: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today urged BNP to join the next general elections if it wants changeover of power, reports BSS.

"To Awami League, safe exit means elections. If you want to change the state power, you will have to take part in polls. We are ready...join in polls. If the people don't vote us, we will follow a safe exit," he told reporters after joining an agreement signing ceremony.

The function was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre here.

The agreement was signed to hire consultancy firm to monitor the construction work of Metro Rail-1 (MRT Line-1). Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the Awami League leaders never flee away but the BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman fled away the country.