BNP Sylhet divisional rally kicks off

The mass rally of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has started about two and half hours earlier than the scheduled time in Sylhet.

The rally was scheduled to be begun at 2:00pm on Saturday.

However, it began at 11:30am through reciting from the holy Quran and seeking blessings. Meanwhile, a huge number of leaders and activists reached the rally venue.

Local leaders are addressing the rally presided over by Sylhet district BNP president Abdul Quayum Chowdhury. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhul Islam Alamgir appeared on stage at 1:30pm.