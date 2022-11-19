Politics

BNP Sylhet divisional rally kicks off

Staff Correspondent
Sylhet
BNP's Sylhet divisional mass rally begins at around 11:30am on Saturday. Photo: Prothom Alo

The mass rally of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has started about two and half hours earlier than the scheduled time in Sylhet.

The rally was scheduled to be begun at 2:00pm on Saturday.

However, it began at 11:30am through reciting from the holy Quran and seeking blessings. Meanwhile, a huge number of leaders and activists reached the rally venue.

Local leaders are addressing the rally presided over by Sylhet district BNP president Abdul Quayum Chowdhury. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhul Islam Alamgir appeared on stage at 1:30pm.

The party has been organising the rallies protesting against the price hike of essential commodities, demanding the next parliamentary election under a caretaker government and the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

BNP sources said about fifty leaders of BNP and its associate bodies among the local leaders will address the rally. Afterwards, the central leaders will address.

Though no strike was called before the second rally of BNP in Mymensingh (the first one was held in Chattogram on 12 October), transport movement was halted there. Since then, the transport owners and workers enforced strikes before the rallies in Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal and Faridpur.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment