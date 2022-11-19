BNP Sylhet divisional rally kicks off

The party has been organising the rallies protesting against the price hike of essential commodities, demanding the next parliamentary election under a caretaker government and the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
BNP sources said about fifty leaders of BNP and its associate bodies among the local leaders will address the rally. Afterwards, the central leaders will address.
Though no strike was called before the second rally of BNP in Mymensingh (the first one was held in Chattogram on 12 October), transport movement was halted there. Since then, the transport owners and workers enforced strikes before the rallies in Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal and Faridpur.