BNP to launch one-point movement 'soon' to oust govt: Fakhrul

BNP will soon launch their one-point movement to oust the current government, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

Talking to newsmen at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, the BNP leader also said that a suitable and acceptable framework for a polls-time neutral government will come out through discussions with all stakeholders to hold the next election in a fair and credible manner.

"We’re basically on a one-point movement. We’ll come up with a formal announcement in this regard very soon,” the BNP leader said.

He also said they’ll intensify the movement to force the government to quit accepting the election-time impartial government after Eid-ul-Azha.

“We’re talking to those who are carrying out the simultaneous movement with us as we want to step up the agitation and it will be intensified,” Fakhrul said.

He said they have also started discussions on the issue of the polls-time neutral government to reach a consensus on it.

“We have already started the discussion (on polls-time govt) and we talked about the fifteenth amendment in a seminar. We’ll talk about it more specifically in the future,” the BNP leader said.