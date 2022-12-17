BNP deferred its mass rally at the request of Obaidul Quader

BNP has deferred its mass procession programme from 24 December to 30 December after Awami League secretary general Obaidul Quader requested the party to reschedule the programme, as AL will hold its central council on 24 December.

The party, however, will bring out the mass rally outside Dhaka city on 24 December . BNP will hold mass procession across the country pressing for its 10-point charter unveiled in its Dhaka divisional mass rally on 10 December.