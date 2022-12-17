BNP deferred its mass rally at the request of Obaidul Quader

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam announced the rescheduled date at a press conference at Naya Paltan central office on Saturday.
Nazrul Islam said AL general secretary Obaidul Quader requested BNP to reschedule the mass procession in Dhaka, as the ruling party will hold its 22nd national council on 24 December.
The BNP rescheduled its rally in Dhaka as the party want peaceful democratic solution not conflict, Nazrul Islam added.
The BNP leader said the mass procession will be bought out at all districts and cities except Dhaka on 24 December.
Explaining the reason for rescheduling the programme, Nazrul Islam said, “It is very important to remind the people on 30 December that our movement is for a fair election and against this illegal government, because this government came to power through holding election at night instead of day in 2018.”
Saying other opposition parties are involved in this movement, he added many parties also announced their programmes on the same day and they hoped it would be possible to oust this government by waging simultaneous movement.
Awami League will hold its 22nd national council at Suhrawardy Udyan on 24 December.
Replying to a query on whether BNP would attend the council if invited, Nazrul Islam said, “If they send an invitation, we will decide on it after discussion.”