AL special extended meeting Sunday

A special extended meeting of Awami League (AL) will be held at the party president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina's official Ganabhaban residence in Dhala at 10.30am on Sunday, reports BSS.
AL president Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, said a party press release signed by AL office secretary Biplab Barua on Satuerday.
The leaders of the party's central working committee, advisory council and national committee, district, city and upazila/thana/ municipality units' presidents and general secretaries, party's parliament members, chairmen of district councils and upazila parishads, AL members of city corporations and presidents-general secretaries of party's associate bodies have been asked to attend the meeting.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader has urged all concerned to attend the meeting on time.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police, on the occasion of special extended meeting, has taken special measures to keep traffic in the capital normal.
According to the instructions of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, the leaders invited to the special extended meeting to be held at the Ganabhaban will enter through Bijay Sarani through Jatiya Sangsad's Lake Road through Gate No.1 of Ganabhaban.
Cars of the participants should be parked at the designated place (ground adjacent to Bangabandhu International Conference Center) as per the instructions of DMP.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to comply with this directive of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.