BNP stages countrywide demo protesting police action at Naya Paltan

They also protested the arrest of a large number of party leaders and activists.

The meeting demanded the unconditional release of the arrested party leaders and activists and called upon the police administration to stop such attacks, arrests, harassment and repressive and suppressive acts.

Meanwhile, the BNP postponed the special press conference that was scheduled to be held at a city hotel on Thursday at 3:30 pm.

BNP medical cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said the fresh date and time of the press conference will be announced later.