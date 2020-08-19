Zia just ‘footnote’ of history: Quader

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party founder Ziaur Rahman was “just a footnote of history” and a footnote can never be a hero of the history, reports news agency BSS.
“He (Zia) just read out the Declaration of Independence and the person who reads out can never be the proclaimer of Independence,” he said while addressing a view-exchange meeting through videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital.
The meeting was held with officials of Barishal road zone, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC).
About an allegation of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Zia was made the army chief of the Mushtaq government.
“Who gave the killers jobs at foreign missions?” he questioned.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said by distorting the country’s history, Ziaur Rahman had forced the new generation to learn fabricated history, erasing the name of Bangabandhu from textbooks.
History follows its own courses and at a time the offenders have to answer for their works as it never forgives anyone, he said.
Later, Quader joined another discussion through a video conference. The Awami League relief and social welfare sub-committee organised the discussion at the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.