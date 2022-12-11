BNP leaders Fakhrul, Abbas' bail hearing Monday

A Dhaka court has fixed 12 December for the hearing of the bail petitions of seven top BNP leaders including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital’s Naya Paltan.

Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Sunday passed the order when their counsel sought bail.

The remaining five who sought bail are BNP’s Dhaka south city unit convener Abdus Salam, publication secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, joint secretary Khairul Kabir Khokon, former organising secretary Fazlul Haque Milon and party leader Selim Reza Habib.