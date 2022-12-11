BNP leaders Fakhrul, Abbas' bail hearing Monday

On Friday, a Dhaka court sent Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas to jail rejecting their bail petitions in the case.
In the early hours of Friday, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.
Later they were shown arrested in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act with Paltan police station over Wednesday’s clash.
They were accused of instigating, planning and directing an attack on police, crude bomb explosion, destroying public property and lives, he added.
On Wednesday, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office ahead of its December 10 rally.
On Thursday, a Dhaka court sent 445 BNP leaders and activists including Annie and Salam to jail in two cases filed over Wednesday’s violence.